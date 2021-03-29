NCMC students earn recognition at National Professional Agriculture Student Conference

Local News March 29, 2021 KTTN News
(L-R): Abigail Neill, Morrissa Henley and Calvin Basham
Three agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the National Professional Agriculture Student Organization Conference March 15-19.  The conference was hosted virtually this year.  Over 300 agriculture students from across the country competed in career program areas and participated in leadership workshops. 

NCMC students who participated in the conference were:  Calvin Basham, Cowgill; Morrissa Henley, Mercer, and Abigail Neill, Princeton.  Calvin Basham also completed his term as National PAS Vice President.

Students earning recognition in individual Career Program Areas were:

  • Calvin Basham           1st        Career Progress – Horticulture, Environmental & Natural Resource Systems
  • Calvin Basham           1st        Employment Interview – Forestry & Natural Resources
  • Morrissa Henley        2nd       Career Progress – Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Abigail Neill                1st        Career Planning – Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Abigail Neill                2nd       Employment Interview – Livestock Production

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City.  Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation.  North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

North Central Missouri College offers Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Arts transfer degrees which emphasize Agriculture & Natural Resources. To learn about NCMC’s Agriculture and Natural Resources programs, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Barton Farm Campus at 660-359-3948.

Photo: (L-R): Abigail Neill, Morrissa Henley, and Calvin Basham

