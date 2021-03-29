Trenton City Council to meet in special session on Tuesday evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton City Council meets in special session Tuesday evening, March 30, for what’s described as amending the next fiscal year budget initially approved at a March 22nd meeting.

The 6:30 meeting will be held at City Hall and is open to the public and can be viewed online via the Zoom web application. Contact the city hall to get the Zoom identification.

A Discussion is listed regarding fire department equipment replacement.

A review of the amended budget being proposed includes reducing tax revenues compared to what was previously approved. The total amount of revenues is listed in the amended budget at $3,274,736. That’s $237,000 less than the budget adopted last week. All of that reduction is involves taxes.

The amended budget shows no change in appropriations, leaving the city expenses for 2021-22 at $4,113,135. As a result, the proposed change increases the projected budget deficit for the fiscal year to $838,400. A routine annual transfer of road use funds – which also happens to be $237,000 – will trim that deficit to $603,400.

The city of Trenton’s fiscal year begins May 1st.

Related