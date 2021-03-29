Two injured, a third person arrested after crash on Route D

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people from Brunswick were injured, and a third was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday afternoon in rural Carroll County.

Forty-one-year-old Angela Holliday received moderate injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Another passenger, 62-year-old Wilma Todd, received a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene. The driver was listed as 46-year-old Anthony Chamblee, who wasn’t hurt.

The northbound vehicle went off the right side of Route D, the driver then over-corrected, and the vehicle began sliding before going off the right side, where it struck the ditch and overturned onto its top.

The vehicle was demolished in the wreck, and the report noted the two passengers were using seat belts while the driver was not.

The highway patrol accused Chamblee of driving while intoxicated, resulting in an injury to another person; and failure to drive on the right half of the road, resulting in a wreck.

Related