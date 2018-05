North Central Missouri College Foundation Director Alicia Endicott will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

The event will be held at the Cross Hall Coffee Shop on the NCMC campus in Trenton May 30th at noon. The cost is $10 for Chamber members and $11 for non-members. Reservations are due by May 25th.

Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 to make reservations.

Like this: Like Loading...