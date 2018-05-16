Livingston County Library to host inspirational speaker

An inspirational speaker will present a vision workshop at the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe next week.

Julie Valluet will present “The Power of Vision: Three Keys to Mastering Your Results” in the library courtroom the morning of May 26th at 10 o’clock. The free one-hour workshop will cover how to maintain a positive outlook, develop more inner strength, stay focused and motivated to follow through with plans, and better take care of yourself as well as what leaders do to create sustained success.

Valluet is a Certified Life Mastery Consultant through Life Mastery Institute. She holds a master’s degree in education and has worked with thousands of children and adults from age one to 99. No registration is required for the vision workshop.

Contact Monica at the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

