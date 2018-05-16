Chillicothe Swarm to dedicate game to Salvation Army

The Chillicothe Swarm will dedicate a game to the Chillicothe Salvation Army this weekend. The football game will be at the Chillicothe High School Saturday night at 7 o’clock.

Lieutenant Shannon Forney with the Salvation Army reports that the Chillicothe Swarn dedicates each game to an organization. She says the public can bring toiletries or canned goods for the Salvation Army Food Pantry to receive a discounted ticket for the game.

Forney encourages members of the public to attend the game and introduce themselves to the Chillicothe Salvation Army.

