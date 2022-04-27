NCMC Board of Trustees approve purchase of building in Unionville to be used for Head Start Program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During an executive session on April 26th, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a building in Unionville for Green Hills Head Start.

Board Clerk Kristi Harris reports the building at 1026 Union Street will be bought for $215,000 from Lindsey and David Cody Brittain.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott says Head Start will work on the building and plans to move to the Unionville Head Start Center this summer. The hope is to have the building ready for classes in August.

The building was previously used as a daycare center and Harris says it will be “a great fit” for the Head Start Center.