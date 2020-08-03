Music Festival set for Saturday on the Princeton Square

A Music Festival is scheduled this Saturday, August 8, 2020, on the Princeton Square. It is open to the public and will be an outdoor event. No more than six bands will be participating.

Prize money is $1,000 for the first place band; and $500 for the second prize winner. All remaining bands are to receive $200. The bands have been registered.

Throughout the day in Princeton, there will be other music contests so even if you aren’t in a band, organizers say to bring your instrument to join the fun. The top bands will be chosen by the public. All kinds of music are welcome.

Those planning to perform music are to take their own microphones.

Organizers add that if you are a singer or a musician, come play the musical games with cash prizes to be awarded. Bring your instrument. This is an all LIVE music day on the town square in Princeton. The first band on Saturday, Centerline, will begin at 1 o’clock.

