Three arrested on alleged child abuse charges

Charges have been filed in Grundy County stemming from recent law enforcement investigations into a report of endangering the welfare of a child and a separate incident of alleged child abuse.

Arrested on Friday were 25 year old Christian Reece Yuille and 22 year old Shannon Bingham – both of Trenton. They face misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child on July 15th.

Court documents accuse them of causing a substantial risk to a child under the age of 17 by allowing what’s described as hazardous conditions with the residence having layers of animal feces and urine. Each has a cash bond of $2,500 with Bingham released on bond. Both are to appear August 11th in associate division of Grundy county circuit court.

19 year old Dominic Andrew Jackson of Trenton was arrested Friday on a charge involving alleged abuse of a child – no sexual contact. Court documents accuse Jackson of using a belt to strike the buttocks of the youth numerous times on July 22nd.

The information alleges the youth who’s under the age of 18–suffered physical injuries including what was described as significant bruising. Bond for Jackson was set at ten thousand dollars cash. He’s scheduled for a court appearance in the associate division on August 11th.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares