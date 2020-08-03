Changes in plans for Trenton High School Alumni Reunion announced

Changes in plans for next month’s Trenton High School Alumni Reunion have been announced.

Following a Special Meeting of the Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association on Friday, members voted to cancel both the Saturday and Sunday events at Trenton High School but continue with the Friday night All Alumni Mixer at Riverside Country Club over Labor Day.

A spokesperson for the group, Steve Maxey, said it was a difficult decision to make but for several reasons, the Board agreed to be safe and still create some activity while limiting others. “Six class reunions have already been canceled, an on-line survey indicated nearly two to one that they would not be attending the reunion, the virus continues to grow, and with the anticipated number of alums that might be returning from across the U.S, it was felt that both the Saturday and Sunday events should be canceled,” said Maxey.

A consultation was received from the Grundy County Health Department who discouraged holding the reunion and the Trenton R-9 School District indicated their facilities would not be available for the weekend’s activities. He says the Friday night All Alumni Mixer will begin at 6:00 pm and will allow for two floors of the Riverside Country Club to be utilized allowing for social distancing, a large parking lot for socializing and adequate parking, and all necessary precautions are taken by providing masks, hand sanitizers, etc. at the Clubhouse. He went on to say that the one change for that evening from in the past will be the use of cash bars only and no food or snacks will be provided, once again due to health regulations and the serving of food.

“Classes that want to continue to hold their respective class reunions may do so,” said Maxey as they are the responsibility of the classes and not the Association. Furthermore, it is expected that local businesses who are hosting special dances or other events may do so as those events are not organized by the Alumni Association.”

The annual window decorating contest will be canceled until next year and the Alumni Round Robin Tennis play scheduled for Saturday morning has been canceled as well.

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares