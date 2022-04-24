Motorcyclist from Chula injured in Saturday crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcyclist from Chula was hurt Saturday afternoon in Stanberry when the motorcycle struck the side of a car that was making a turn.

Twenty-five-year-old Christian Nelson of Chula was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 54-year old Randall Nester of

Kansas City, Kansas was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at Alanthus and First streets in Stanberry as the car and motorcycle were southbound on Alanthus Street. The driver of the car attempted to turn west onto First Street, and the motorcycle hit the side of the car. The motorcycle came to rest on its side on the road and the car came to a controlled stop on First Street.

Damage was minor to both the motorcycle and the car. Nester was wearing a seat belt; however, it was unknown whether Nelson was using safety equipment.