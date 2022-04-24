High winds and hail cause damage in northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Weather Station, located at the southeast edge of Trenton on the NCMC Barton Farm Campus, recorded a peak wind gust at 57 miles an hour on Saturday night, April 23, 2022.

At approximately the same time, the National Weather Service received a report from Grundy County Emergency Management of winds estimated at 55 to 60 miles an hour five miles west of Laredo.

Storm reports on Saturday night by a trained spotter to the National Weather Service included one-inch hail one mile northwest of Cameron. A thunderstorm wind gust estimated at 60 miles an hour was reported by the public in Cameron.

Grundy County Emergency Management reported power lines down in Winston and trees down on Route J south of Winston.