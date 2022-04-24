SUV strikes deer east of Cainsville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an Aguilar, Colorado man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle hitting a deer east of Cainsville on April 23rd at 12:50 am.

Emergency medical services took the passenger, 45-year-old Samuel Morrison, to the Harrison County Community Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver, 41-year-old Chara Bauld of Stromsburg, Nebraska.

The SUV went north on Route B before the deer traveled into its path four and a half miles east of Cainsville. The vehicle struck the deer and came to rest partially on the road. Moderate damage was reported for the SUV.

The Patrol notes the driver wore a seat belt, while the passenger did not.