Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing on Route AA near Kirksville

A Kirksville motorcyclist was injured Sunday night in an Adair County accident seven miles north of Kirksville.

Twenty-nine-year-old Caleb Wright received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Wright was eastbound on Route AA when it is believed a strong gust of wind caused him to travel off the road where the motorcycle struck a ditch, then overturned, ejecting Wright from the bike.

The motorcycle was demolished in the crash, and it was unknown whether Wright was using safety equipment.

