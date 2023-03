WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The operator of a motorcycle was injured Wednesday afternoon when he struck a deer on Highway 65 four miles west of Chula.

Sixty-nine-year-old William Donoho of Chula received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Donoho was wearing safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was extensive.

