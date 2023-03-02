Barn destroyed by fire in rural Livingston County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a barn fire on LIV Road 255 near Chillicothe. The Wheeling Fire Department was contacted to respond with a tanker and personnel.

Upon arrival, the department reported the south end of the building was on fire. The resident was starting to remove items from the north end as the fire crew was setting up the water supply. More than seven thousand (7,750) gallons of water were used with part of the building considered a total loss.

The address is 16224 LIV Road 255. The owner was listed as Darrell Allnutt.

Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene for nearly three hours last evening.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff)

