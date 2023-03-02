Trenton Police Department accepting applications for Animal Control Officer/Nuisance Enforcement Officer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department is accepting applications for the full-time position of Animal Control Officer and Nuisance Enforcement Officer. The opening is “immediate” and will be filled as soon as possible.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports long-time employee, Les Spickard, will be retiring at the end of April. He’s been with the city of Trenton for 37 years.

Applicants for the position must be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a driver’s license, and no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions. The employment process will include an oral interview, a complete background investigation, and a pre-employment drug screening examination.

Additional details can be read on the Trenton Police Department Facebook page which lists the responsibilities of Animal Control Officer and Nuisance Enforcement Officer. The starting salary is listed as $33,864 plus benefits.

Employment applications are available at the Trenton Law Enforcement Center, Trenton Police Department, at 610 Main Street in Trenton.

Related