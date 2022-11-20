“Moms Breaking the Silence” to hold free seminars on grieving a loved one’s death and suicide prevention

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Moms Breaking the Silence will hold seminars for individuals grieving a loved one’s death during the holidays and a suicide prevention training in Brookfield.

The Surviving the Holidays seminars will be at the Moms Breaking the Silence office at 201 North Main on December 5th and 12th from 6 to 8 pm. The free seminars will help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.

The suicide prevention training will be held at Reeltime Cinema on January 7th at 4 pm. The community presentation will cover Questions, Persuade, and Refer. Free training will follow with Tony Gardner.

Moms Breaking the Silence was established to break the silence surrounding mental illness by providing mental health education and financial assistance for communities.