Area communities selected to receive grants to improve water distribution systems

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced on November 18th the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories.

Area cities eligible and selected for drinking water grant funding include Galt for $1,127,000, Gallatin for $5 million, and Novinger for $4,945,000. Those selected for wastewater grant funding include Unionville and Grant City for $5 million each. Kirksville was selected for stormwater grant funding for $447,535. Communities selected for lead service line inventory grants include Ridgeway for $29,999, Spickard for $97,900, Galt for $138,000, Humphreys and Newtown for $104,999 each, Gallatin and Carrollton for $200,000 each, Marceline for $196,000, and Novinger for $199,999.

DNR Director Dru Buntin reports DNR received about 1,000 applications requesting more than $2.4 billion. He says DNR designed specific scoring criteria to ensure the funds available were awarded to projects in a way that maximized the impact of those funds in urban and rural, large and small communities in Missouri.

Funding for the department’s four competitive water infrastructure grant programs was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications were scored based on the applicant’s financial need, engineering capability, and the necessity of the project.

The department announced the availability of $410 million for community water infrastructure grants in May. The application period closed on July 14th. The program was part of Governor Mike Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal to the Missouri General Assembly.