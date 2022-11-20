Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.

Moderate injuries were reported for a 10-year-old boy from Lathrop who was a passenger in the SUV. Emergency medical services transported him to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on Route J and failed to yield at the intersection with Highway 6. The truck traveled east on Highway 6, reportedly attempted to avoid the SUV, and struck the SUV on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ran off the north side of Highway 6 and down an embankment. The Freightliner overturned, hit a utility pole, and came to rest on its driver’s side. The SUV came to rest on its wheels.

Both vehicles were totaled and the occupants in the SUV were wearing seat belts.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.