Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI

Local News November 20, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Accident involving alcohol
The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested.

A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The SUV traveled east on Infirmary Road before running off the left side of the road at Market Street.

The vehicle overturned and had moderate damage. The Patrol notes Saverino did not wear a safety device.

He was arrested by the Patrol and accused of driving while intoxicated. He was released for treatment.

The Milan Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

