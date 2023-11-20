MoDOT unveils newly completed I-35 Kearney interchange, public invited to MoDOT’s safety study meeting on December 5

Motorists traveling to or from Kansas City can now utilize the new Interstate 35 interchange at Kearney, which opened on November 17, as announced by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). This development follows the completion of a cost-share project that necessitated the temporary closure of Kearney.

Additionally, MoDOT has scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, December 5, to discuss and gather input on the ongoing corridor safety study of the BNSF’s Marceline Subdivision. This critical rail corridor is used by freight trains and Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train. MoDOT, alongside the appointed engineering consultant, will present final recommendations derived from a recent safety assessment of the freight and passenger rail corridor. The meeting aims to collect public opinions and suggestions regarding proposed safety enhancements for both road and rail travel.

The public meeting will take place from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Eagleton Senior Center, located on West Royal Street in Richmond. A brief presentation is scheduled for 4:00 PM, followed by an open house format. This event offers an opportunity for citizens to engage with MoDOT representatives, Ray County officials, and consulting staff, allowing them to ask questions and provide additional insights.

The safety study, encompassing the entire railroad corridor from Kansas to Iowa, including Ray County, is part of MoDOT’s commitment to improving travel safety. Public feedback obtained from this meeting will assist MoDOT and Ray County in formulating a strategic plan for safety improvements, benefiting both train passengers and vehicle drivers.