Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues new boil advisory, lifts previous one

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issued a new precautionary boil advisory while lifting one from a few days ago.

Rural water customers affected by the new advisory are those on Route E between Potter Road and Route PP. The advisory includes Paddle and Peach Roads, as well as Pebble Drive. The boil advisory remains in effect until further notice from the Water District office in Milan.

Lifted at midday was a precautionary boil advisory that previously involved rural water customers one-tenth of a mile north and south of the intersection of Oxford Road and Route OO; those on the east side of Route OO including Oxford Road. Again, this advisory has expired.