Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee to discuss seven topics at Tuesday meeting

The Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) committee is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting with seven key topics on the agenda. This meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Trenton City Hall and is open to the public.

The discussion items include the next project for the electric department and phase two of the 10th and Oklahoma Avenue water main project. Additionally, there will be a discussion on the upgrade to the billing and financial system, specifically the transition to Incode. Glen Briggs has also requested a discussion on the inclusion of informational items in the TMU bills.

Furthermore, the meeting will cover department reports, a monthly review of the financial reports, and a report from the Utility director. These items are crucial for maintaining transparency and providing insights into the operations and financial health of the TMU.