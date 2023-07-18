MoDOT to host job fair in St. Joseph on Monday, July 24, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest District is organizing a job fair on Monday, July 24, at the Northwest District Office located in St. Joseph. The event aims to recruit multiple full-time maintenance workers for the department.

Maintenance workers perform routine, entry-level duties related to the maintenance of the state’s roadways and facilities. Full-time maintenance employees receive on-the-job training and other benefits including retirement, paid vacation, sick and parental leave, medical, vision, and dental insurance.

The starting salary for maintenance workers is $19.08 per hour. Additionally, employees in this position are eligible for an extra $3 to $6 per hour when engaged in winter/emergency operations activities. During the job fair, conditional offers may be extended, and start dates could be determined on-site.

The job fair details are as follows:

Date: Monday, July 24.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Northwest District Office (3602 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506)

Applicants are required to bring:

Bring a valid driver’s license.

Applications are to be completed on-site. An active email address will be required.

Interview, pre-employment drug screening, background check, medical, physical, and work simulations may be administered on-site. Applicants should plan time to complete all process steps.

Please wear casual clothes, tennis shoes and bring any necessary corrective eyewear and/or hearing devices.

