Missouri State Treasurer announces increased demand in Missouri’s K-12 scholarship program

State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Wednesday that Missouri’s school choice program, MOScholars, has already exceeded the number of scholarships that were awarded last scholarship award cycle, with three months remaining in the cycle. Scholarships can be awarded up to the end of January.

Last year, the State Treasurer’s Office established one of the nation’s first school choice programs, referred to as “MOScholars.” Through MOScholars, eligible children can apply for scholarships of up to $6,375, which they can use for tuition at private or charter schools or even homeschooling.

Last scholarship award cycle, 1,361 scholarships were awarded. So far, this year, 1,487 scholarships have been awarded, with three months to go in the award cycle.

This means MOScholars is on pace to far exceed the total amount of scholarships awarded last cycle.

State Treasurer Vivek Malek had this to say in response: “MOScholars gives children a choice in where they go to school. I’m thrilled by increased demand and will continue to lead the fight in providing greater educational opportunities for all of Missouri’s children.”

State Treasurer Vivek Malek is deeply passionate about education and school choice. Since being sworn in, he has aggressively promoted MOScholars across the state. He’s spoken to the media and put out public service announcements via television, radio, and digital. On top of that, Treasurer Malek and his team have promoted the program to groups and individuals at a break-neck pace.

To learn more about MOScholars, go to MOScholars.com or call 573-298-1654.