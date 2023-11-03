Rhonda Vincent to lead Kirksville Christmas Parade as Grand Marshal

Kirksville is set to celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 25. Embracing the theme of “Bluegrass Christmas,” the Kirksville Kiwanis Club has named Grand Ole Opry member and Greentop native Rhonda Vincent as the Grand Marshal. Vincent, along with her band The Rage, are renowned for their Grammy Award-winning bluegrass music.

The festive procession is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. along Franklin Street, culminating in the heart of downtown Kirksville Square.

In the spirit of giving, the Kirksville Kiwanis Club will not charge a parade entry fee. Instead, participants are encouraged to contribute new children’s mittens, gloves, hats, coats, and scarves. These items will be collected and donated to local children in need, ensuring they stay warm during the winter months. Collections for these warm clothing items will also take place along the parade route.

Those interested in registering for the parade or seeking additional information can reach out via email at [email protected].