Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Cody J. Snyder to transfer within Troop B

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, Missouri, has announced that Trooper Cody J. Snyder will be transferred from his current assignment in Troop B, Zone 4, which covers Putnam and Sullivan counties, to Troop B, Zone 5, encompassing Adair and Schuyler counties. The transfer will become effective on August 3, 2023.

Trooper Snyder joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol on August 8, 2020. Following his successful completion of training at the Patrol Academy, he was initially assigned to Troop B, Zone 4, where he dutifully served the residents of Putnam and Sullivan counties. A native of Kirksville, Missouri, Trooper Snyder graduated from Kirksville High School.

Before his appointment to the Patrol, Trooper Snyder contributed his skills and expertise to the Missouri Department of Conservation. His dedication and commitment to the field of law enforcement led him to pursue higher education at Truman State University, from which he graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

