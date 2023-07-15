Gallatin Adventist Church to host religious liberty seminar in Jamesport

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Adventist Church is set to host a religious liberty seminar titled “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” next week. The seminar will take place at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport on July 21st and 22nd.

Religious liberty advocate Timothy Casey, hailing from the Chicago area, will be the keynote speaker at the event. With his knowledge and experience, Casey is expected to provide valuable insights into the importance of religious freedom in contemporary society.

The seminar will commence with a study on Friday evening, running from 6:30 to 8 pm. This session aims to delve into the foundational principles upon which the United States was built. By examining these principles, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the nation’s secular nature.

On Saturday at 3 pm, participants will have the opportunity to explore biblical prophecies from both the Old and New Testaments. Specifically, the session will focus on Daniel Chapter 11 in the Old Testament, as well as the Seven Trumpets of Revelation in the New Testament. This examination of scripture aims to shed light on prophetic elements and their significance in the context of religious liberty.

Concluding the religious liberty seminar in Jamesport on July 22nd, the evening session from 6:30 to 8 pm will specifically analyze Romans Chapter 1, verses 15 through 32. This segment will provide attendees with a comprehensive exploration of the biblical passages, fostering a deeper understanding of the message conveyed in these verses.

