MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 17, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of July 17-23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

The following ramp CLOSURES will take place overnight July 17-19, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The on-ramp from south U.S. Route 169 to northbound I-29, July 17-18 The off-ramp from northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36, July 17-18 The on-ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to I-29, July 17-18 The on-ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29, July 18-19 The off-ramp from southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36, July 18-19 The off-ramp from southbound I-29 to south U.S. Route 169, July 18-19



Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route AC – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 (Frederick Blvd.), July 21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 116 – Permit/utility work from Route M to Fenton Road, July 5-31

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement at Ninth St., July 17-20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route W – Pothole patching from Route E to the Clinton County line, July 18-19

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED east and westbound beneath the Route 13 Bridge, 7 p.m. July 16, through 6:30 a.m. July 17. U.S. Route 36 will be routed over Route 13 on/off ramps during the closure. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pothole patching from Route T to Route PP, July 17-20

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 129 to Rascal Flats Road, July 20-21

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Clinton County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route 116 to 216 th Street, July 17-18

Route H – Pothole patching from Route 33 to Route A, July 19-20

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, July 20

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Scrub seal project from Route 31 to U.S. Route 36 through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 31 – Scrub seal project from Route E to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route F – Pothole patching, July 17-21

Route O – Pothole patching, July 17-21

Route EE – Pothole patching, July 17-21

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route N – Scrub seal project from Route B to Route B (Mercer County), July 17-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the bridge on Route N, July 17-18.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance southbound at the bridge on Route N, July 18-19.

Route U – Pavement repair from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, July 17-21.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 113 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route B, July 17-21.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the bridge over the Grand River overflow, July 18-19. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Mercer County

Route N – Scrub seal project from Route B (Harrison County) to Route B, July 17-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46 – Pavement and guardrail improvements project from Country Club Road to Katydid Road, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route F to Route U, July 17-18, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route UU – CLOSED for pothole patching, July 17-18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to Route M, July 19, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to the Iowa state line, July 17, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route YY, July 18-21, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route P – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to Pebble Ave., July 17-21

