Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests over the past two days, as reported by the official records. The following individuals were taken into custody and charged with various offenses.

On July 13, 2023, at 8:49 a.m., Jose L. Hernandez Gutierrez, a 52-year-old male from Olathe, Kansas, was arrested in Clinton County. Hernandez Gutierrez faces a misdemeanor warrant for failing to register his motor vehicle in Platte County. He was being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for release on bond.

Later that day, at 9:50 p.m., Eric B. Sullivan, a 34-year-old male from Georgetown, Texas, was apprehended in Atchison County. Sullivan was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant from Cass County for property damage. He was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, with the option for release on bond.

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2023, Lacey M. Harris, a 31-year-old female from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County. Harris faces multiple charges, including a warrant for speeding issued by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the offense of operating a vehicle without valid license plates. She was bonded on the warrant at the Buchanan County Jail and is bondable.

Later that day, at 3:14 p.m., Eric M. Beal, a 47-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was apprehended in Harrison County. Beal was wanted on three misdemeanor warrants from Clay County, including failure to appear charges for failing to display plates, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and driving while revoked. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and is eligible for release on bond.

Derek J. Bertoncino, a 45-year-old male from Maysville, Missouri, was arrested by the patrol in DeKalb County at 5:22 p.m. Bertoncino is charged with the felony offense of failing to register as a sex offender. He was transferred into the custody of the Cameron Police Department and has since been released.

At 6:58 p.m. on the same day, Josiah T. Brown, a 23-year-old male from Ridgeway, Missouri, was apprehended in Harrison County. Brown is facing a misdemeanor charge for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was currently held at the Harrison County L-E-C and is eligible for release on bond.

Lastly, on July 14, 2023, at 11:10 p.m., Steven D. Plumb, a 60-year-old male from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was taken into custody in Andrew County. Plumb is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was being held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

These arrests were made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in collaboration with various county law enforcement agencies.

