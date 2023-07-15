Three injured, including 5-year-old girl, in rollover crash on Highway 148 north of Pickering

Local News July 15, 2023July 15, 2023 AI Joe
Traffic Accident
Three individuals sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 148, approximately two miles north of Pickering. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 1:34 PM on Friday.

According to the accident report provided by Corporal S.E. Pritzel, the incident involved a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Kevin A. Tuttle, a 34-year-old male from Preston, Iowa. The vehicle suffered extensive damage and was towed by Kizer Towing of Maryville.

The crash occurred as Tuttle was traveling southbound on Highway 148. The Chevrolet Impala began to skid, causing Tuttle to lose control of the vehicle. The car crossed the centerline, veered off the east side of the roadway, and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing south.

All occupants of the vehicle were making use of their seat belts. Tuttle’s 27-year-old female passenger, Cheyenne L. Tuttle, and a 5-year-old female juvenile, also from Preston, Iowa, were both transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked alongside the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department to assist at the accident scene.

