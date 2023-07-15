Young at Heart Resources to host health fair at Cameron United Methodist Church

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Young at Heart Resources, a leading organization dedicated to promoting the well-being of older adults, has announced that it will be hosting a health fair next month. The event, aimed at providing valuable information and resources for seniors and their families, will take place on August 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

The health fair will feature a diverse range of topics and services relevant to seniors’ health and lifestyle needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to gather information on various areas such as assisted living, hospice care, home health services, chiropractic care, in-home assistance, elder law services, Medicare and insurance, nursing homes, bereavement support, community services, independent living options, pharmacies, and rehabilitation facilities.

In addition to these services, the health fair will also host representatives from a food bank and caregiving resources, as well as a veterans service officer who will provide assistance and guidance specifically tailored to the needs of veterans. This comprehensive lineup of exhibitors aims to ensure that attendees have access to a wide range of resources, fostering a holistic approach to senior care and well-being.

A highlight of the event will be a complimentary lunch served at 11 o’clock for attendees who are at least 60 years old. Young at Heart Resources aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment by offering this free lunch option. For attendees below the age of 60, lunch will be available for $7.

To ensure an accurate headcount for lunch preparations, Young at Heart Resources kindly requests that anyone planning to enjoy the meal at the health fair on August 3rd RSVP by calling their office at 660-240-9400.

