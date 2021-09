Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Mark Scott West, 54, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

West was arrested on Monday, September 20, 2021, for child molestation in the 2nd degree with a child less than 12 years old.

Criminal investigators seek information about possible additional victims, adult or juvenile. Possible victims are encouraged to come forward and to contact Corporal Jason A. Ashby at 636-300-2800 or [email protected].

