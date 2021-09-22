Audio: Granny Basketball set to tip off at the Ketcham Community Center on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Granny Basketball will come to Trenton September 25th for a fundraiser for the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center and the Gifted Group of Grundy County. Games will start at the Ketcham Community Center at 2 o’clock that afternoon.

Granny Basketball Player Cindy Guthrie says the first game will be grannies versus grannies to show how Granny Basketball is played. The second game will be pastors versus grannies. The pastors team includes area pastors as well as retired teachers. The North Central Missouri College Dance Wave will perform between the two games.

Guthrie explains Granny Basketball is based on 1923 girls rules.

Guthrie says players can shoot underhanded.

She mentions that one of the players on the grannies team played in 1952 in Iowa. That player is Alice Peterson.

There will be a raffle, and the grand prize is an over-the-stove microwave from Klinginsmith’s Home Center of Trenton. Other prizes were donated from area businesses.

Sponsorships and donations are still being accepted for September 25th. Anyone who wants to be a sponsor or donate something should contact Guthrie at 573-230-6119 or North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Amanda White at 660-359-2874.

Food and drink will be available at the Granny Basketball event.

Admission will cost $5 for adults and be free for children 12 years old and younger.

Related