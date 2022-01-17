Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 people over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Highway Patrol troopers in northeast Missouri made seven arrests over the weekend.

In Sullivan County, 33-year-old Edgar Matos of Browning was accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday evening, Matos was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

In Linn County, 31-year-old Gara Curtis of Macon has been accused of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning. The patrol said she was processed at the Brookfield Police Department before being released.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Woods of Laclede has been accused of driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop late Friday night in Linn County.

In Putnam County, 40-year-old Nathan Wharton of Unionville was arrested for alleged multiple offenses: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked.

In Gentry County, northwest Missouri troopers arrested a man from Honduras. 42-year-old Johnny Lara-Rodriguez was taken Sunday afternoon to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. He’s accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and no valid driver’s license.

Thirty-one-year-old Sarah Fletchall of Grant City was arrested on a felony warrant for an alleged assault in Ringgold County Iowa as well as being a fugitive out of state. She was taken to the Worth County Jail.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Creston, Iowa man in Harrison County Saturday at 1:28 am on two allegations. Forty-five-year-old Brian Cannon was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a traffic crash. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

