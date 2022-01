Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 23 in Lafayette County striking a fence.

Fifty-four-year-old Melissa Ashley was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday on Highway 23 southwest of Waverly as the southbound SUV went off the right side of the road and hit the fence.

Damage to the SUV was minor and Ashley was wearing a seat belt.

