Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of May 12, 2023

Local News May 15, 2023 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County. 65-year-old Mark Clark was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, not wearing a seat belt, and failure to have two lighted headlamps. Clark was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

An Independence resident was arrested Friday night in Ray County. 68-year-old Charles Wilkinson was accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony forgery, felony unlawful use of a weapon, exceeding the posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, driving while suspended, excessive window tint, and not wearing a seat belt. Wilkinson was taken to the Ray County Jail where he was processed and later released.

A Cameron resident was arrested on Sunday in Clinton County. Twenty-six-year-old Obia Clark had an active warrant out of Caldwell County for excessive window tint. Clark was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center where she was listed as bondable.

A Kirksville resident was arrested on Sunday in Linn County. 28-year-old Rachael Lima was accused of driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released.

A resident of Monroe City was arrested early Sunday morning in Adair County. 22-year-old Hunter Lilly was accused of DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

A Milan resident was arrested in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. 73-year-old Harrison Collins was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was processed and later released.

Post Views: 16
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.