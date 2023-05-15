Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of May 12, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County. 65-year-old Mark Clark was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, not wearing a seat belt, and failure to have two lighted headlamps. Clark was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

An Independence resident was arrested Friday night in Ray County. 68-year-old Charles Wilkinson was accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony forgery, felony unlawful use of a weapon, exceeding the posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, driving while suspended, excessive window tint, and not wearing a seat belt. Wilkinson was taken to the Ray County Jail where he was processed and later released.

A Cameron resident was arrested on Sunday in Clinton County. Twenty-six-year-old Obia Clark had an active warrant out of Caldwell County for excessive window tint. Clark was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center where she was listed as bondable.

A Kirksville resident was arrested on Sunday in Linn County. 28-year-old Rachael Lima was accused of driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released.

A resident of Monroe City was arrested early Sunday morning in Adair County. 22-year-old Hunter Lilly was accused of DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

A Milan resident was arrested in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. 73-year-old Harrison Collins was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was processed and later released.

