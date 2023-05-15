Resident of Holt injured after crashing motorcycle on Highway 33

Local News May 15, 2023 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
A Holt resident received minor injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 33 south of Lathrop.

Fifty-six-year-old Russell Bollinger was taken to Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon two miles south of Lathrop when Bollinger lost control of the southbound motorcycle, which went off the right side of Highway 33, overturned, slid across a private drive, and came to rest on its right side.

Bollinger was ejected from the motorcycle.

Damage to the motorcycle was minor and Bollinger was wearing safety equipment.

