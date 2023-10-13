Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri between October 10 and October 12, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a total of six arrests in north Missouri counties between October 10 and October 12, 2023. Reasons for arrests ranged from driving without a valid license and failing to appear in court to weapon charges.

On October 10th, 2023, at 12:21 PM, Lucas K Harpster, a 33-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was arrested on multiple charges. Harpster was charged with driving while intoxicated – prior, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, not having insurance, and failing to register a motor vehicle annually. He was held at the Cameron Regional Medical Center and has since been released.

Later that day, at 12:52 PM in DeKalb, Alisha J Thorell, 35, from Tecumseh, NE, was taken into custody. Thorell was arrested on a Saline Co SO felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and is bondable.

The following morning, on October 11th, 2023, at 6:52 AM in Buchanan, Scott E Kier, a 52-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was arrested. Kier faced charges for a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court. The charges were related to the owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and not wearing a seatbelt. He is being held at the Buchanan County LEC and is bondable.

On October 12th, 2023, at 10:24 AM, also in Buchanan, Alecia D Cox, 37, from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested. Cox was charged with a St. Joseph PD misdemeanor warrant for expired plates and driving while her license was revoked. She is currently being held at the Buchanan Co LEC and is bondable.

Later that day, at 11:38 AM in Nodaway, Randy J Randle, a 54-year-old male from Sheridan, MO, was taken into custody. Randle was arrested for driving while his license was revoked, which is considered a felony. He was held at the Nodaway Co LEC but has since been released.

Lastly, on October 11th, 2023, at 1:23 PM in Lewis, Shanell R Hardin, a 40-year-old female from Quincy, IL, was arrested. Hardin faced charges for a felony Marion County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, and speeding. She is currently being held at the Marion County Jail and is bondable.