Audio: Eight companies team up to fight Missouri’s “tampon tax”

(Missourinet) – Eight companies have teamed up to fight Missouri’s “tampon tax”.

Eight national brands are grouping together to fight the tax that 21 U.S. states still impose on feminine products. Those products in Missouri are taxed at a luxury rate of 9.6%. Missouri has, unsuccessfully, tried to get legislation passed that cuts or reduces that tax on feminine products. An initiative, (hashtag) #TamponTaxBack, is offering a rebate to customers who buy certain brands.

Participating brands include August, Cora, DIVA, The Honey Pot, and Here We Flo. To get a rebate through Venmo or Paypal, visit the Tampon Tax Back website.