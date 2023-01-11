Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state.

The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.

In Sullivan County, a Milan resident was arrested Tuesday afternoon for alleged traffic violations and numerous warrants. 24-year-old Michael Harrison was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail where he was held without bond. Harrison was arrested for alleged felony driving while revoked or suspended, speeding, and a seat belt violation. Harrison was wanted on five warrants each from Sullivan and Adair counties.

In Livingston County, on Tuesday afternoon, the patrol arrested a Hale resident on two warrants. 33-year-old Anthony Rounkles is accused of possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a crash. He was processed at the Livingston County Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe and was listed as bondable.

A Brookfield resident, 36-year-old Shane Glasgow, was arrested in Linn County Tuesday afternoon and accused of driving while his license was suspended or revoked. He was processed at the Linn County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

Related