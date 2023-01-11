Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two defendants facing felony charges in Grundy County have waived preliminary hearings while another saw charges amended to a misdemeanor.

In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, felony cases were continued until Thursday for Angel Maureen Stewart of Chillicothe and Corey Hines of Trenton. Stewart was arrested on December 18th. Her charges include first-degree property damage, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while intoxicated, and two traffic counts. Hines faces one count of second-degree domestic assault from October 31st. Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023.

An Independence resident, James Bryan Fairchild, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of non-support of a minor. On a plea agreement, imposition of sentence was suspended on each of two counts and he was placed on two years probation supervised by the Child Support Enforcement Division. Fairchild was ordered to pay $612 monthly in child support and another $100 monthly toward the arrearage.

Spickard resident Charles Lee Duncan pleaded guilty to a peace disturbance charge, second or subsequent offense from January 3rd. He was given credit for serving one day in jail. A plea bargain was accepted by the court. Duncan was ordered to donate $50 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Machael Rae Glass pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree burglary and her case was continued for a bond hearing on January 24th.

