Special Olympics Missouri preps for 16th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge

The 16th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Brave men and women from around the area will don disco-themed costumes and swimwear and take “polar” dips into freezin’ water. Their Reason for Freezin’. . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state, including right here in Chillicothe and surrounding areas.

The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older who is a fan of having a good time for a good cause. The event is hosted by the Chillicothe Correctional Center and will take place at Simpson Park: 1503 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601. Day-of registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Plunge starts promptly at 1 p.m.

“It is a wonderful way for everyone to show their support for the SOMO athletes,” Plunge Coordinator Melody Prawitz said.

In 2022, Chillicothe Polar Plungers raised over $10,000 for SOMO athletes. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the Plunge and can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals. This year’s goal is $12,000, and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 10 events.

Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be given in the following categories:

Top three fundraisers

Top three fundraising groups

Top fundraising school.

Golden Plunger Awards for the most creative costumes will also be presented to the top three groups and the top three individuals.

No wet suits are allowed, and shoes are required.

The easiest and most efficient way to register and fundraise is online! Simply click this link to sign up. Make sure to email your friends and family to support your Plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO North Area Office: 702 S Woodbine Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge North Area, 702 S Woodbine Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Plunging participants will receive an official Polar Plunge commemorative shirt and bragging rights for “freezing your fur off.” Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 for – Beanie, $500 for – Robe, $1,000 for – Speaker, and $2,000 for – Fleece Zip-up jacket and beanie.

SOMO will have four Plunge Ambassadors helping out with this event. The Plunge Ambassadors for this year’s Plunge are Leah Shoemaker, Charlie Phillips, Patty Sutton, and Jared Niemeyer. They are all SOMO athletes, and they have been working for months to help spread awareness of the Plunge.

Polar Plunge sponsors include the Missouri Association of Student Councils, Knights of Columbus, Above and Beyond Tents, and the City of Chillicothe.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, please contact Melody Prawitz, at 816-233-6232 or email [email protected].

Special Olympics Missouri is holding two separate Polar Plunges in the North Area on Feb. 18 in St. Joseph and Feb. 25 in Kirksville. For more information on those Plunges, click here.

