Great Northwest Day at the Capitol to be held February 7th and 8th in Jefferson City

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Great Northwest Day at the Capitol will be held in Jefferson City next month. The event February 7th and 8th is a cooperative effort by Northwest Missouri communities from 19 counties to unify and enhance the region’s image in Jefferson City and pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.”

The event will include an introduction of the Great Northwest delegation on the House and Senate floors, a legislative luncheon, educational round tables, and legislative visits.

Goals and objectives of the event include Northwest Missouri residents meeting legislators, setting priorities as a region, emphasizing Northwest Missouri as a region while highlighting participating communities, and creating collaboration and communication throughout the region.

Hotel reservations can be made at the Capitol Plaza in the GNW Block at 800-338-8088. The room rate is $103, not including taxes. There is a mandatory facility fee of $10 per room per night. There are no special rates or blocks at other hotels.

Early bird registration for Great Northwest Day at the Capitol before January 30th is $75. After that, registration will be $95.

Register and get more information on the event February 7th and 8th on the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol website.

Event Coordinator Lisa Luke can be contacted for more information at 660-582-1050.

Related