Audio: Missouri looks for ways to boost child care workforce

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the state’s shortage of child care providers. Since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed.

Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas, with the state’s Office of Childhood, says the average pay for an early childhood education worker is 12.83 an hour.

State Board of Education President Charlie Shields says tax credits and the business community could help to address the childcare workforce problem. Access to healthcare is reportedly another issue for the childcare workforce. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is offering childcare providers access to its health insurance plans if they are a member of a Chamber of Commerce group.

Thomas says a survey with more than 350 small Missouri businesses responding says 60 percent think the number one barrier to hiring and retention is access to child care.

