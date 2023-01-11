Audio: Missouri Board of Education president says rethinking four-day school weeks could be ahead

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on, potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts.

Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead.

Legislative bills have been filed to increase Missouri’s minimum teacher pay to $38,000 annually over three years.

Shields hopes the legislature will review four-day school weeks if teacher recruitment issues are solved and the education formula and transportation costs are fully funded.

The schools might have shortened weeks, but they must still fulfill the same number of hours of instruction as schools running five days a week.

