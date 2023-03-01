Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people from Des Moines, Iowa were arrested early Tuesday evening following a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Thirty-four-year-old Stephan Alsip and 29-year-old Kayley Duckworth were taken on 24-hour holds to the sheriff’s office in Bethany. The patrol accused Alsip of felony possession of a controlled substance unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from out of state. Alsip also is alleged to have been speeding 87 miles an hour in a 70 zone, failure to display valid license plates, and having no seat belt. He was held without bond.

The patrol has lodged drug allegations against Duckworth – including felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s also accused of a seat belt violation.

Late Tuesday night in Harrison County, 34-year-old Rory Kainoa of Fort Dodge, Iowa was arrested for an allegation of driving while intoxicated for drugs. He was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail in Bethany.

In Sullivan County Tuesday afternoon, 71-year-old Ronald VanDyke of Kirksville was arrested and taken on a 24-hour hold to the sheriff’s office in Milan. The highway patrol accused VanDyke of felony driving while intoxicated; felony driving while his license was revoked; and a misdemeanor warrant for no vehicle insurance.

