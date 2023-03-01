Early morning fire in Richmond claims the lives of two adults and a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fire before daylight Tuesday morning in Richmond, Missouri claimed the lives of three people including two adults, and one child.

The location of a house fire was in the 1000 block of West Lexington Street. Richmond Police indicated the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the 4:30 am blaze.

Firefighters from Lawson and Lexington joined those at Richmond in extinguishing the house fire. First responders discovered the bodies.

Richmond School District Superintendent Bryan Copple, in a statement, identified the child as a 6th grader – Maddox Forson. Media reports indicate social media entries have stated the adults are the child’s father and the father’s girlfriend.

Doctor Copple reported extra counselors were available at the Richmond schools to meet with students individually and in groups yesterday along with the days to follow. The Richmond district office also has a list of school and community mental health resources.

It’s reported the Ray County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Police Department were investigating – receiving assistance from the state fire marshal’s office since it’s a fatal fire.

