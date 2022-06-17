Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County.

Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan.

The highway patrol accused both individuals of two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance and the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the patrol accused McGowan of two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and no insurance for a motor vehicle.